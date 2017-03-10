Recording video over the web is hard. We save you time by providing the needed clients & infrastructure.

From Recording & Transcoding
to Storage & Playback
Because Pipe handles everything... you can focus on other parts of your code & business.
Record
We handle the video recording from desktop and mobile web browsers and from native apps.
Process
All videos types are transcoded to .mp4, rotated and watermarked as necessary.
Store
We handle the storage for you but we can also push the videos to your S3 or (S)FTP storage.
Play
Playback across browsers and devices is ensured by our .mp4 conversion profile (H.264+AAC).
Powerful Recording Clients
True HTML WebRTC streaming + Flash for legacy, HTML Media Capture on mobile.
Fast CDNBeta
Our video recording client is instantly delivered from one of 50 physical locations.
HTML5 RecorderBeta
Both Chrome and Firefox will now record from secure origins using true WebRTC streaming .
Multilanguage 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇪🇸
The web video recorder is avb. in English, French, German or Spanish. You can also use your own.
Easy To Implement
Built for developers with secret easy to use™ alien technology.
HTML Embed Code
Quickly add Pipe to any web page with our easy to use but powerful HTML/JS embed code.
Multiple Webhooks
You can setup multiple webhooks to fire on 5 different Pipe events. Each event has it's own relevant data that's POSTed to your receiving script.
JS APIs
Control Pipe the video recorder through Pipe's JS Control API and a JS Events API on desktop and the mobile events API on mobile.
Design Integration
The Pipe video recording clients can be integrated in terms of functionality but also in terms of size, colors and design.
iOS & Android SDKs
Add video recording to your mobile app and link it to our video processing infrastructure using our native SDKs.
REST API
Gives you instant programmatic access to all your videos and account data in JSON format via GET,PUT & DELETE.
Easy To Manage
Manage recorded videos, embed codes, storage options, environments and more with just a few clicks.
Environments
Separate between different websites or between dev, QA and production.
Times That Make Sense
All dates and times are shown in your own time zone.
Granular Info
Rich video metadata is avb. including ip, user agent and used device names.
Secure Data Transit
The data is always encrypted in transit from recording to playback & APIs.
Secure Recording
All videos, from both our Flash and HTML5 video recording clients, are recorded through encrypted connections.
Secure Storage
The videos are securely pushed to our storage (optional), to your web site (through SFTP) or to your Amazon S3 bucket.
Secure Playback
Playback & download from our storage is done securely through https.
Secure APIs
Both the REST API and the Webhooks can push data over https ensuring no man in the middle attacks.